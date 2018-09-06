Kendall Jenner & Luka Sabbat Head Out for First Night of Fashion Week 2018 in NYC!

Kendall Jenner is on the move with Luka Sabbat!

The 22-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality star and the 20-year-old Grown-ish star were spotted heading out on the first night 2018 New York Fashion Week on Wednesday (September 5) in New York City.

Kendall headed out into the Big Apple wearing a ZZ Top graphic tee and red animal print pants.

On Monday (September 3), Kendall celebrated over Labor Day Weekend with a fun party alongside Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, as well as friends, including Luca.