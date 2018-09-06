Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Talks About Her Sex Life with John Legend

Michael Moore Reveals the Reason He Believes Donald Trump Ran for President & It Has to Do with Gwen Stefani

Thu, 06 September 2018 at 3:09 pm

Kylie Jenner Sports a Travis Scott Sweatshirt While Grabbing Ice Cream!

Kylie Jenner is out for a sweet treat!

The 21-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and makeup mogul was spotted grabbing ice cream and sushi during an outing with friends on Wednesday night (September 6) in Calabasas, Calif.

After getting sushi at Sugarfish with a girlfriend, Kylie walked over to Jenni’s and got some homemade ice cream. The two giggled together as they made their way back to the car holding up their sweet snacks.

Kylie showed support for boyfriend Travis Scott with her Astroworld sweatshirt. The back reads “Wish you were here.” She also wore black bicycle shorts and carried a studded mini-purse to complete the look.
