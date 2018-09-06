Top Stories
Thu, 06 September 2018 at 12:24 pm

Lil Kim Rocks the VFiles Runway During NYFW 2018!

Lil Kim Rocks the VFiles Runway During NYFW 2018!

Lil Kim is shutting it down on the runway!

The Hard Core rapper walked the runway at the VFiles Spring 2019 runway show during the first night of 2018 New York Fashion Week at Barclays Center on Wednesday night (September 5) in New York City.

Kim joined designer Paul Cupo to present the new VFiles Yellow Label line.

She looked super chic in a bright yellow short dress and jacket, strutting her stuff to the sound of The Naked Truth‘s “Lighters Up.”
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2018 New York Fashion Week September, Lil Kim

