Maisie Williams Opens Up About What's Next After 'Game of Thrones'

Maisie Williams is opening up about what’s next in Elle UK‘s October 2018 issue, out now.

Here’s what the 21-year-old Game of Thrones star had to say…

On generation Z: “I don’t think anyone looks at the younger generation and goes, ‘I’m so inspired by you guys’…we are the future, with our vlogging and phones and all that. Personally, I love watching Youtube videos. Jenna Marbles making a soap bed for her dog, that’s what I want to watch.’

On the development of her Game of Thrones character, Arya Stark, playing a baddie in season seven, and her friendship with co-star Sophie Turner: “I think until last season [seven], Arya was always killing the baddies. But then we saw her start to use those manipulative powers. It’s not until she had that whole dialogue with her sister Sansa in the last season that you realize what she’s become, that she’s being awful to someone who we love. For me, it was a really great moment as an actor to be able to play the character you love as a baddie. It felt so amazing, even though it’s an awful scene. But she rights her wrongs in the end. Also Sophie [Turner, who play Sansa] is my best friend. Who gets to be on set with their best friend? Me! We lift each other up.”

On what’s next: “I’m still young, but I could play a 21-year-old with their own family – getting offered that sort of part is very intriguing. More recently, I’ve been reading scripts of 16-year-old characters and thinking these are complex girls I couldn’t have played when I was 16, but now I can really get into their psyche.”

