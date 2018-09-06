Michael Moore Reveals the Reason He Believes Donald Trump Ran for President & It Has to Do with Gwen Stefani

Documentary filmmaker Michael Moore is making a shocking claim about why he believes Donald Trump ended up running for president.

Moore said it all started when Trump realized Gwen Stefani‘s performance fees while a coach on The Voice were more than he was paid while he starred on The Apprentice. Moore suggests that when Trump realized this, “he staged his now-infamous Trump Tower campaign announcement to prove his popularity to NBC.”

“He’d been talking about running for president since 1988, but he didn’t really want to be president. There’s no penthouse in the White House. And he doesn’t want to live in a black city. He was trying to pit NBC against another network, but it just went off the rails,” Moore said.