Thu, 06 September 2018 at 7:41 pm

Nico Tortorella & Wife Bethany C. Meyers Couple Up at Nana Judy NYFW Show

Nico Tortorella & Wife Bethany C. Meyers Couple Up at Nana Judy NYFW Show

Nico Tortorella and wife Bethany C. Meyers can’t keep their hands off of each other as they attend the Nana Judy Fashion Show on Thursday afternoon (September 6) at Gallery II at Spring Studios in New York City.

The stylish couple were joined front row by model Jasmine Sanders as they checked out the New York Fashion Week Show.

Models hitting the runway in the show included Winnie Harlow, Shaun Ross, and Josephine Skriver.

Photos: Getty
Getty
