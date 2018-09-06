Top Stories
Olivia Munn Speaks Out After Discovering Shane Black Cast Registered Sex Offender in 'Predator'



Olivia Munn is speaking out after it was discovered that The Predator director Shane Black cast a registered sex offender, Steven Wilder Striegel, in a small role in the film, due in theaters on September 14.

Olivia found out this information in mid-August and the studio deleted the three-page scene from the film. Striegel played a man hitting on Olivia‘s character.

Olivia said in a statement to the LA Times that she found it “both surprising and unsettling that Shane Black, our director, did not share this information to the cast, crew, or Fox Studios prior to, during, or after production. However, I am relieved that when Fox finally did receive the information, the studio took appropriate action by deleting the scene featuring Wilder prior to release of the film.”

Shane, who had a friendship with Striegel, said, “I personally chose to help a friend. I can understand others might disapprove, as his conviction was on a sensitive charge and not to be taken lightly.”

In 2010, Striegel attempted “to lure a 14-year-old female into a sexual relationship via the internet.” He plead guilty to the crime. Read further details over at the LA Times.
