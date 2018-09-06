Oscars 2019 Won't Include 'Popular' Film Category After All

Weeks ago, the Academy revealed that they had added a new category, the Most Popular Film category, for the 2019 Oscars broadcast.

Now, the Academy has announced in a statement that the new category will no longer be a part of the broadcast after all.

“While remaining committed to celebrating a wide spectrum of movies, the Academy announced today that it will not present the new Oscars® category at the upcoming 91st awards. The Academy recognized that implementing any new award nine months into the year creates challenges for films that have already been released. The Board of Governors continues to be actively engaged in discussions, and will examine and seek additional input regarding this category,” the Academy said in a statement.

“There has been a wide range of reactions to the introduction of a new award, and we recognize the need for further discussion with our members,” Academy CEO Dawn Hudson added (via Deadline). “We have made changes to the Oscars over the years—including this year—and we will continue to evolve while also respecting the incredible legacy of the last 90 years.”