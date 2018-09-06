Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Talks About Her Sex Life with John Legend

Michael Moore Reveals the Reason He Believes Donald Trump Ran for President & It Has to Do with Gwen Stefani

'Party of Five' Reboot Officially Gets Picked Up By Freeform!

Party of Five is heading back to television!

The series, which ran over 140 episodes from 1994 to 2000, will be revived by Freeform with a slightly different plot.

The original series followed siblings who must band together after their parents pass away in a car accident but the new series will have an immigration twist.

According to Variety, the new series will follow the five Buendias siblings, whose parents are unexpectedly deported to Mexico.

Original Party of Five creators Chris Keyser and Amy Lippman will serve as writers and executive producers.
