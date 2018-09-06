Prince William Makes a Drug Joke After Visiting Royal Mail Center!

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge is having a laugh on his latest visit!

The 36-year-old royal visited Royal Mail’s International Logistics center to learn how his United for Wildlife transport force is helping to end trafficking of illegal wildlife products in Berkshire, England.

While there, he also visited Border Force, which is where illegal items are seized, including marijuana.

During the visit, he said there was “quite a good strong smell” and said to Border Force officers: “We’d better get out of here before we have a drugs test!”

Royal Mail and Border Force work together to identify packages containing banned animal, insect and plant items coming in from abroad.

He also saw a seized Arctic fox skull, rare butterflies and banned animal parts, as well as “hundreds of bagged weapons like knives and electric stun devices” according to The Mirror.

“That’s a staggering amount of weapons in a month through the postal system,” he said.