Chrissy Teigen Talks About Her Sex Life with John Legend

Michael Moore Reveals the Reason He Believes Donald Trump Ran for President & It Has to Do with Gwen Stefani

Thu, 06 September 2018 at 4:03 pm

Rising Star Sasha Sloan Releases 'The Only' Music Video - Watch Now

Rising Star Sasha Sloan Releases 'The Only' Music Video - Watch Now

Sasha Sloan has a brand new track called “The Only,” which you can listen to right here!

The rising superstar singer-songwriter, who has written for acts like Camila Cabello, Charli XCX and Tinashe, dropped her latest song on Thursday (September 6).

In addition to the song, Sasha also released the accompanying music video, which was directed by Brian Petchers. “The Only” will be included on Sasha’s upcoming EP, which is due out this November.

She is also heading out on tour later this year, including stops in Los Angeles and New York City. Click here for ticket info!

Watch the video for “The Only” below!
Photos: RCA / Nicolita Bradley
