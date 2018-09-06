Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Talks About Her Sex Life with John Legend

Chrissy Teigen Talks About Her Sex Life with John Legend

Michael Moore Reveals the Reason He Believes Donald Trump Ran for President &amp; It Has to Do with Gwen Stefani

Michael Moore Reveals the Reason He Believes Donald Trump Ran for President & It Has to Do with Gwen Stefani

Thu, 06 September 2018 at 2:13 pm

Ryan Reynolds Started a Feud with Paddington the Bear on Twitter

Ryan Reynolds Started a Feud with Paddington the Bear on Twitter

Ryan Reynolds is known for his hilarious humor on his Twitter account, and his tweet about Deadpool 2‘s People’s Choice Awards nominations has gotten some attention!

After the nominations were revealed, Ryan tweeted, “So honored by all the @peopleschoice noms. Hope you vote for Deadpool 2 and feel free to write us in for best Family Film. Because watch your f*cking back, Paddington.”

Well, the Paddington Bear Twitter account saw the tweet and decided to respond directly to Ryan!

Paddington tweeted, “#hardstare.”

In total, Deadpool 2 received four nominations. Be sure to check out the full list of nominations if you missed it!

Check out the exchange below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ryan Reynolds

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sacha Baron Cohen is being sued for $95 million - find out why - TMZ
  • This former Disney Channel star is going to be a dad - Just Jared Jr
  • Michael Moore says this celeb is the reason Trump ran for President - TooFab
  • Hugh Jackman's new movie The Front Runner has a new release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The cast of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before wrote letters to themselves - Just Jared Jr