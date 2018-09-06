Ryan Reynolds Started a Feud with Paddington the Bear on Twitter

Ryan Reynolds is known for his hilarious humor on his Twitter account, and his tweet about Deadpool 2‘s People’s Choice Awards nominations has gotten some attention!

After the nominations were revealed, Ryan tweeted, “So honored by all the @peopleschoice noms. Hope you vote for Deadpool 2 and feel free to write us in for best Family Film. Because watch your f*cking back, Paddington.”

Well, the Paddington Bear Twitter account saw the tweet and decided to respond directly to Ryan!

Paddington tweeted, “#hardstare.”

In total, Deadpool 2 received four nominations. Be sure to check out the full list of nominations if you missed it!

Check out the exchange below…