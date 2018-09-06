Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Talks About Her Sex Life with John Legend

Michael Moore Reveals the Reason He Believes Donald Trump Ran for President & It Has to Do with Gwen Stefani

Sam Claflin Joins 'The Nightingale' Cast at Premiere During Venice Film Fest!

Sam Claflin suited up for the 2018 Venice Film Festival!

The 32-year-old actor hit the red carpet for the premiere of his upcoming film The Nightingale on Thursday evening (September 6) in Venice, Italy.

Sam was joined by his co-stars Aisling Franciosi, Baykali Ganambarr and Jennifer Kent.

Earlier in the day, the cast also stepped out for a photo call for the film.

The Nightingale is based on Kristin Hannah’s novel of the same name and follows the lives of two sisters living in France who are torn apart at the onset of World War II.
