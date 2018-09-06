Sofia Richie Makes an Appearance at Windsor Smith in Australia!

Sofia Richie is showing off her passion for fashion!

The 20-year-old model made an appearance at Windsor Smith at Chadstone Shopping Centre on Thursday (September 6) in Melbourne, Australia.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sofia Richie

“G’Day Mate,” she wrote on her Instagram on the day of the event.

Shoppers at the store who bought a pair of Windsor Smith shoes were able to meet Sofia. She’ll be heading to Sydney on Saturday (September 8) to visit the Windsor Smith at the Westfield Bondi Junction, where she’ll also be meeting fans.