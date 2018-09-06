Who Went Home on 'Big Brother'? Week 10 Spoilers!

SPOILER ALERT – This post contains spoilers from another live eviction on Big Brother!

Someone was just sent to the jury house during the live eviction episode of Big Brother on Thursday night (September 6).

During the episode, Scottie and Haleigh were up for elimination.

Scottie had previously been eliminated from the house but was brought back last week after winning the battle back.

After a vote of 5-0, one person was unanimously sent home.

Following the elimination, the remaining contestants competed for the coveted head of household position.

Scottie Salton

Age: 26

Hometown: Shorewood, Ill.

Current City: Chicago, Ill.

Occupation: Shipping manager