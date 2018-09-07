Ariana Grande Disables Instagram Comments Following Mac Miller's Passing

Ariana Grande has turned off her Instagram comments following ex boyfriend Mac Miller‘s death.

The 25-year-old songstress disabled the comments after many people began blaming her for the rapper’s overdose and subsequent passing.

Ariana and Mac broke up earlier this year after about two years of dating.

Shortly after parting ways, Mac was involved in a DUI incident and she also faced accusations of being the cause of the car accident.

“I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety and prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming / blaming women for a man’s inability to keep his shit together is a very major problem,” Ariana wrote in response to the previous accusations.

Ariana has not yet released a statement about Mac‘s passing.