Fri, 07 September 2018 at 9:18 pm

Armie Hammer, Dev Patel, & Tilda Cobham-Hervey Premiere 'Hotel Mumbai' at TIFF 2018

Armie Hammer, Dev Patel, & Tilda Cobham-Hervey Premiere 'Hotel Mumbai' at TIFF 2018

Armie Hammer, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, and Dev Patel team up at the premiere of their new movie Hotel Mumbai!

The co-stars hit the red carpet during the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on Friday (September 7) in Toronto, Canada.

Tilda and Dev are also a real-life couple.

They were joined by their castmates Jason Isaacs, Nazanin Boniadi, Anupam Kher, Suhail Nayyar, Manoj Mehra, Amandeep Singh, and director/writer/EP Anthony Maras.

Armie‘s wife Elizabeth Chambers was also there to show her support.

Hotel Mumbai tells the astonishing true story of the victims and survivors of the devastating attacks on Mumbai in 2008.

FYI: Dev is wearing Ermenegildo Zegna Couture. Elizabeth is wearing BaubleBar earrings.

35+ pictures inside of Armie Hammer, Dev Patel, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, and more at the premiere…

Photos: Getty
2018 Toronto International Film Festival

