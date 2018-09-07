Armie Hammer & Elizabeth Chambers Join Zoe Saldana at Cartier Party

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers were stunning couple at the Cartier Juste Un Clou event!

The duo hit the red carpet separately at the New York Fashion Week event on Thursday night (September 6) at the Cartier Mansion in New York City.

Armie and Elizabeth were also joined at the event by Zoe Saldana, Justin Theroux and Lily Collins.

Other attendees included Troye Sivan, Sofia Coppola, Suki Waterhouse, Taylor Hill and Rachel Zoe.

FYI: Lily is wearing a Zuhair Murad dress. Zoe is wearing a Dolce & Gabbana outfit. Suki is wearing an Alexander Wang outfit.