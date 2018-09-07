Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross: 'I Do' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Ashlee Simpson just dropped her first song in over five years!

The 33-year-old songstress and her husband Evan Ross released their track “I Do” as part of their joint musical venture Ashlee+Evan.

The sweet song about the couple’s relationship beautifully showcases both of their voices over a striped back track.

Ashlee and Evan are also getting ready to premiere their reality show Ashlee and Evan, which debuts on E! on September 9th.

Until then, you can stream “I Do” on Spotify below or download it on iTunes.

