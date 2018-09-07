Top Stories
Mac Miller Dead - Rapper Dies at 26 Due to Apparent Overdose

Mac Miller Dead - Rapper Dies at 26 Due to Apparent Overdose

Chris Evans, Paul Rudd &amp; Scarlett Johansson Film 'Avengers 4' in Atlanta!

Chris Evans, Paul Rudd & Scarlett Johansson Film 'Avengers 4' in Atlanta!

Kendall Jenner Won't Be Walking in Any New York Fashion Week 2018 Shows

Kendall Jenner Won't Be Walking in Any New York Fashion Week 2018 Shows

Fri, 07 September 2018 at 5:35 pm

Celebrities React to Mac Miller's Death - Read the Tweets

Celebrities React to Mac Miller's Death - Read the Tweets

Mac Miller has tragically passed away and celebrities are reacting to his untimely passing.

The 26-year-old rapper, who struggled with substance abuse, reportedly passed away following an overdose.

After news broke of Mac‘s passing, friends and fans like Post Malone, Chance the Rapper and Shawn Mendes took to social media to pay their condolences.

“I dont know what to say Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew. Great man. I loved him for real. Im completely broken. God bless him,” Chance wrote on his Twitter.

Click inside to read more heartfelt tributes to Mac
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Mac Miller

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sacha Baron Cohen is being sued for $95 million - find out why - TMZ
  • This former Disney Channel star is going to be a dad - Just Jared Jr
  • Michael Moore says this celeb is the reason Trump ran for President - TooFab
  • Hugh Jackman's new movie The Front Runner has a new release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The cast of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before wrote letters to themselves - Just Jared Jr