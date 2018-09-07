Celebrities React to Mac Miller's Death - Read the Tweets

Mac Miller has tragically passed away and celebrities are reacting to his untimely passing.

The 26-year-old rapper, who struggled with substance abuse, reportedly passed away following an overdose.

After news broke of Mac‘s passing, friends and fans like Post Malone, Chance the Rapper and Shawn Mendes took to social media to pay their condolences.

“I dont know what to say Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew. Great man. I loved him for real. Im completely broken. God bless him,” Chance wrote on his Twitter.

Unreal. So sad. RIP Mac Miller ❤️ — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) September 7, 2018

God fucking dammit. You were such an incredible person. You changed so many lives. Had so much love in your heart. You inspired me throughout highschool, and I wouldn't be where I was today without you. Never a more kind and sincere and beautiful person. I fucking love you mac. — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) September 7, 2018

Rip Mac miller — Diplo ⚡️ (@diplo) September 7, 2018

Long Live Mac Miller, Rest In Peace We Love You — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) September 7, 2018

Devastating news to hear about another young person overdosing…this time losing their life. RIP Mac Miller, gone far too soon. 🙏🏼😓 — Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice) September 7, 2018

Praying for Mac’s family and that he rest easy 🙏🏽👼🏽 #pgh #412 — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) September 7, 2018

Woke up to some bullshit RIP Mac Miller — Swae Lee Lee Swae (@goSwaeLee) September 7, 2018

we spoke less than two weeks ago. Wtf dude. This makes me so sad. Rip Mac!!! @MacMiller pic.twitter.com/rox5fyThSA — Underdog (@lilyachty) September 7, 2018

So sad to hear the news about @MacMiller. Such a talented artist. My condolences go out to his family and loved ones 🙏 RIP — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) September 7, 2018

Rest In Peace to the great soul Mac Miller — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 7, 2018

Met Mac Miller back in 2012. Super sweet guy. So many lives lost to mental health and addiction. Please reach out for help if you or someone you know is struggling. There are people here for you. — Nev Schulman (@NevSchulman) September 7, 2018

The 1975 would like to send our love and thoughts to the family, friends and family of Mac Miller — matty (@Truman_Black) September 7, 2018

im at a loss for words. we lost an inspiration to fans and many musicians. youre a musical icon forever. Rest in Peace Mac Miller 🖤 pic.twitter.com/SdHC73GCd3 — Noah Cyrus (@noahcyrus) September 7, 2018

WE WERE SUPPOSED TO GO TO OHANAS THIS WEEK I WAS SUPPOSED TO COME THIS WEEKEND WE WERE SHOOTING YOUR VIDEO NEET WEEK WE HAD TO FINISH YOUR NEW FAVORITE SHOW NO NO NO NO U GOT THE SATURN TATOO AFTER I DID UR CHART THIS IS TOO MUCH — Kehlani (@Kehlani) September 7, 2018

I can’t keep losing friends like this…I wish I spent more time with you these past weeks…I’m so sorry… rip MAC…you wrote the soundtrack to my college years and I’m so happy I got to know you…this sucks this really really sucks. — CHARLIE PUTH (@charlieputh) September 7, 2018

Rest in your peace Mac Miller.

Always exuded so much kindness and goodness.

Thank you for sharing your gifts with us all. — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) September 7, 2018

this hurts my heart man RIP bro @MacMiller — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) September 7, 2018

I’m so fucked up right now this is so sad I can’t believe it R.I.P. MAC MILLER — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) September 7, 2018

#RIPMacMiller you were a super nice, funny and warm dude and I really enjoyed the time we got to hang together in the studio… Pittsburgh for life man, you will be missed. @MacMiller pic.twitter.com/dvcVytfKpF — Ryan Tedder (@RyanTedder) September 7, 2018