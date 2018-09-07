Top Stories
Fri, 07 September 2018 at 9:53 am

Charlie Hunnam Looks Beaten & Bruised on Set of 'Jungleland'!

Charlie Hunnam Looks Beaten & Bruised on Set of 'Jungleland'!

Charlie Hunnam looks like he got into a big fight!

The 38-year-old actor was seen looking battered and bruised on the set of Jungleland on Thursday (September 6) in Fall River, Miss.

Charlie filmed a scene with a bandage around his hand and a nose plug to stop bleeding. His brother in the movie, Jack O’Connell, is a bare-knuckle boxer looking for one last fight across the country. It looks like Charlie might have gotten involved in the scuffle too!

Charlie and Jack were also seen getting out of a beat up Land Rover with Jessica Barden.
Photos: BACKGRID
