Cher Announces 'Here We Go Again' 2019 U.S. Tour - See the Dates!

Cher is hitting the road again!

The legendary 72-year-old music icon is embarking on the Here We Go Again Tour 2019 beginning on January 17 in Ft. Myers, Fla.

Following Mamma Mia 2 – Here We Go Again and the release of her upcoming ABBA covers album Dancing Queen, Cher will be touring the U.S. for the first time in five years. She is expected to perform many of her hits along with some new songs from the Dancing Queen album.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, September 14 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com. Citi card members will have access to purchase U.S. presale tickets beginning Wednesday, September 12 at 10:00 a.m. local time until Thursday, September 13 at 10:00 p.m. local time through Citi’s Private Pass program. U.S. and Canadian residents who purchase tickets online will be able to redeem one physical or digital copy of Cher’s Dancing Queen by May 19, 2019.

CHER – THE HERE WE GO AGAIN TOUR DATES:

Thursday, January 17, 2019 Ft. Myers, FL Germain Arena

Saturday, January 19, 2019 Fort Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center

Monday, January 21, 2019 Orlando, FL Amway Center

Wednesday, January 23, 2019 Jacksonville, FL Veterans Memorial Arena

Friday, January 25, 2019 Atlanta, GA Infinite Energy Arena

Sunday, January 27, 2019 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

Tuesday, January 29, 2019 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

Thursday, January 31, 2019 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Saturday, February 2, 2019 Biloxi, MS Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Monday, February 4, 2019 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

Wednesday, February 6, 2019 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena

Friday, February 8, 2019 Chicago, IL United Center

Sunday, February 10, 2019 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

Tuesday, February 12, 2019 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Thursday, February 14, 2019 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Thursday, April 18, 2019 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

Saturday, April 20, 2019 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Monday, April 22, 2019 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Wednesday, April 24, 2019 Ottawa, ON Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre

Friday, April 26, 2019 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

Sunday, April 28, 2019 Boston, MA TD Garden

Tuesday, April 30, 2019 Springfield, MA MassMutual Center

Thursday, May 2, 2019 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

Friday, May 3, 2019 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

Wednesday, May 8, 2019 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

Friday, May 10, 2019 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

Sunday, May 12, 2019 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

Tuesday, May 14, 2019 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center Omaha

Thursday, May 16, 2019 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford Premier Center

Saturday, May 18, 2019 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center