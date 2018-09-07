Chloe Moretz & Isabelle Huppert Premiere 'Greta' at TIFF 2018

Chloe Moretz and Isabelle Huppert look so stylish on the red carpet at the premiere of their new movie Greta on Thursday night (September 6) at the Ryerson Theatre in Toronto, Canada.

The 21-year-old actress looked pretty in a pink velvet dress while the 67-year-old French actress went chic in a printed suit for premiere held during the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chloe Moretz

After the premiere, the actresses stepped out for their film’s after party.

No word yet when Greta will hit theaters.

FYI: Chloe‘s premiere dress is by Erdem. Isabelle is wearing a Chloe suit.

10+ pictures inside of the actresses at the premiere…