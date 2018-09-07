Top Stories
Fri, 07 September 2018 at 5:35 pm

Elle Fanning Joins 'Teen Spirit' Co-Stars at TIFF 2018 Premiere

Elle Fanning and her Teen Spirit castmates bring their new movie to the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival!

The 20-year-old Maleficent actress hit the red carpet at the festival on Friday (September 7) at Ryerson Theatre in Toronto, Canada.

She dazzled in a plunging, sleeveless dark blue sequin gown with red and silver details, along with matching eye makeup and heels.

Elle was joined by her co-stars Olive Gray, Ursula Holliday, Zlatko Buric, Clara Rugaard, and writer/director Max Minghella (Elle‘s rumored new flame).

That same day, the group also attended The IMDb Studio presented by Land Rover at Bisha Hotel & Residences.

In Teen Sprit, Elle plays Violet, a shy teenager living in the Isle of Wight who dreams of pop stardom as an escape from her small town and shattered family life. With the help of an unlikely mentor, Violet enters an international singing competition that will test her integrity, talent and ambition.

FYI: Elle is wearing Valentino with Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

25+ pictures inside of Elle Fanning and more at the event…

