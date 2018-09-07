Exes Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Have a Tense Talk After Their Kids Meet Sofia Richie on 'KUWTK' - Watch Now

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are discussing co-parenting on the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The exes discussed raising their children on the upcoming episode, which airs on Sunday (September 9).

Kourtney feels disrespected by Scott‘s decision to introduce girlfriend Sofia Richie to their three children, while Scott says that Kourtney is “controlling.”

“It’s called giving someone a heads up and having a respectful conversation, giving someone the respect,” she says to him.

