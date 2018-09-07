Top Stories
Fri, 07 September 2018 at 7:00 am

Gerard Butler Stops By Construction Site in WeHo

Gerard Butler Stops By Construction Site in WeHo

Gerard Butler chats on his phone as he arrives at a construction site on Thursday afternoon (September 6) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 48-year-old actor looked buff in a blue T-shirt, jeans, and brown shoes as he did a quick drop by at the construction site.

The weekend before, Gerard was spotted enjoying a fun night out at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off with longtime girlfriend Morgan Brown!

Next up for Gerard is the release of his movie Hunter Killer – which will hit theaters on October 26.
