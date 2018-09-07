Hailey Baldwin Rocks Plaid Suit While Out in NYC

Hailey Baldwin makes a fashionable statement in a plaid suit while arriving at a restaurant in New York City on Friday afternoon (September 7).

The 21-year-old model met up with a friend for a bite to eat after running some errands earlier in the day.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hailey Baldwin

Speaking with Vogue recently, Hailey opened up about being the realest self she can be, both online and in real life.

“I have really, really strong family values. I’m a really big family person and I think that that’s a really important part of your core as a person, so I stick to that,” she said.

Hailey adds, “”I just try to be who I am out in public with everybody as I am behind closed doors. I would be wanting to give the same advice to somebody on Instagram that I would be to someone at a table.”