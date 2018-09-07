Here's What Alessia Cara Wants Fans To Take From Her New Album

Alessia Cara waves back to fans just before her performance on Today Show in New York City on Friday morning (September 7).

The 22-year-old singer performed a ton of her hits, including her latest song, “Growing Pains”, from her forthcoming album.

Speaking in a recent interview, Alessia opened up about what she hopes fans will get out of her new album.

“I think they’ll definitely get more insight into who I am, but that’s not what I want them to take away, necessarily,” Alessia says. “I don’t want this to be an album about me or about my struggles. I want it to be about everyone’s.”

“If they can find pieces of themselves in my experiences I think that’s the goal for me. I want them to be able to say, ‘This is an album about me and my life.’”