Jason Hairston Dead - Former San Francisco 49ers Player Dies Due to Suicide at 47

Jason Hairston has died at the age of 47.

The cause of his death was suicide, his outdoor sporting company KUIU confirmed on Wednesday (September 5).

“We are incredibly saddened to report that Jason Hairston, the visionary leader and founder of KUIU, was found dead at his home in Dixon, CA on Sept. 4, 2018. He took his own life. He is survived by his wife Kirstyn and 2 children,” they wrote on their official website.

Jason was a starting linebacker for UC Davis Aggies football in 1993, and signed as a free agent to the San Francisco 49ers in 1995. He was traded to the Denver Broncos a year later and retired in 1996.

In 2016, he revealed he was suffering from Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy [CTE] symptoms, commonly found in athletes who suffer repetitive hits to the head.

“Jason, I have no words. I will always remember our adventures and sharing a campfire with you. They will be some of my fondest experiences in the outdoors. You were and will continue to be an inspiration to all outdoorsmen and women for generations to come. Thanks for the friendship and the memories buddy. I’m going to miss you. R.I.P @kuiu_official,” wrote Donald Trump Jr. on his Instagram.

Our thoughts are with Jason‘s loved ones at this difficult time.