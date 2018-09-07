Jennifer Garner Is All Smiles Stepping Out in New York City!

Top Stories
Fri, 07 September 2018 at 12:10 pm

Jennifer Garner is looking happy!

The 46-year-old Peppermint actress was seen leaving her hotel on Friday (September 7) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Garner

Jennifer is promoting her new movie, and was seen heading out with her hair still wet for another busy day.

Jennifer made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday (September 5) in New York City.

During her visit, she recalled a story about her and her eldest daughter Violet, 12, when they were in Sweden over the summer and went kayaking. They were supposed to do a loop that took only 10 minutes, but “an hour later, we were not back.” Watch!
Photos: BACKGRID
