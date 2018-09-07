Julia Roberts & Stephan James Premiere 'Homecoming' at TIFF 2018

Julia Roberts looked stunning while stepping out at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival!

The 50-year-old actress hit the red carpet at the premiere of her series Homecoming on Friday evening (September 7) at Ryerson Theatre in Toronto, Canada.

Julia was joined by her co-stars Stephan James, Sissy Spacek, Dermot Mulroney and Jeremy Allen White.

Also in attendance was director Sam Esmail, who was accompanied by his wife Emmy Rossum.

The half-hour series, which is based on the Gimlet Media podcast, follows Julia‘s character who used to be caseworker at the Homecoming Transitional Support Center, a facility who help soldiers transition back to civilian life.

Four years later, she’s working as a small-town waitress when a Department of Defense auditor comes to her with questions about why she left the facility and she begins to realize there’s a whole other story behind the story she’s been telling herself.

Homecoming premieres on Prime Video on November 2nd.