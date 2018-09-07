Justin Bieber Is All Smiles Leaving His Hotel in New York City!

Justin Bieber‘s in a happy mood!

The 24-year-old “What Do You Mean?” pop superstar was seen stepping out from his hotel on Friday (September 7) in New York City.

Justin was all smiles as he left his hotel, showing off his retro outfit and greeting fans as he made his way to his ride.

One day before (September 6), Justin was seen arriving with fiancee Hailey Baldwin to the John Elliott fashion show at Chelsea Piers. The newly engaged couple were seen running solo errands earlier in the day before the fashion show event.