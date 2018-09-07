Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Talks About Her Sex Life with John Legend

Michael Moore Reveals the Reason He Believes Donald Trump Ran for President &amp; It Has to Do with Gwen Stefani

Fri, 07 September 2018 at 4:00 am

Justin Theroux Has a Night Out During New York Fashion Week

Justin Theroux stepped out for an evening of New York Fashion Week events!

The 47-year-old actor was spotted leaving the Village Den on Thursday night (September 6) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Theroux

Justin looked sharp in a blazer paired with a tee and jeans as he headed to his next event.

Later this month, Justin‘s new Netflix series Maniac will debut on the streaming service.

The show, which stars Emma Stone and Jonah Hill, tells the stories of two strangers drawn to the late stages of a mysterious pharmaceutical trial and things do not go as planned.

Make sure to check out the trailer!
Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Justin Theroux

