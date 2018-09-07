Justin Theroux Has a Night Out During New York Fashion Week

Justin Theroux stepped out for an evening of New York Fashion Week events!

The 47-year-old actor was spotted leaving the Village Den on Thursday night (September 6) in New York City.

Justin looked sharp in a blazer paired with a tee and jeans as he headed to his next event.

Later this month, Justin‘s new Netflix series Maniac will debut on the streaming service.

The show, which stars Emma Stone and Jonah Hill, tells the stories of two strangers drawn to the late stages of a mysterious pharmaceutical trial and things do not go as planned.

