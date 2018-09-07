Top Stories
Fri, 07 September 2018 at 8:38 am

Kanye West & Lil Pump: 'I Love It' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Kanye West & Lil Pump: 'I Love It' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Kanye West and Lil Pump have teamed up for a new song called “I Love It,” which you can listen to right here!

The track’s accompanying video was executive produced by Spike Jonze, and was released on Friday (September 7). Kanye and Amanda Adelson directed the video.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kanye West

The track also features actress and comedian Adele Givens. Ye released his track “XTCY” at the end of August.

Watch the video for “I Love It” below!
Adele Givens, Kanye West, Lil Pump

