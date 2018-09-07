Katie Holmes Steps Out Looking Tan During New York Fashion Week 2018!

Katie Holmes is showcasing her passion for fashion.

The 39-year-old actress was spotted heading out to attend the Tory Burch fashion show on Friday (September 7) in the Upper East Side during 2018 New York Fashion Week in New York City.

Katie looked tan in a long white button-down.

One day before (September 6), Katie helped celebrate the launch of the Saks IT List Townhouse.

The townhouse, in partnership with American Express and Harper’s BAZAAR, is one of the premiere destinations during New York Fashion Week, where guests can explore different rooms of fashion, accessories and style.