Kendall Jenner Reflects on How Her Life Has Changed Since Her First Runway Show

Kendall Jenner keeps it chic while stepping out during 2018 New York Fashion Week!

The 22-year-old model was spotted leaving her hotel and meeting up with friends at various shows and studios on Friday (September 7) in New York City.

She also stopped by Bar Pitti for lunch.

That same day, Kendall and her pal Jaden Smith reflected on her first runway gig while speaking to Zaza World Radio on Apple Music’s Beats 1.

“Kenny, I remember when you booked your first Marc Jacobs campaign – or the runway show!” Jaden recalled, to which Kendall replied, “You guys were there for everything.”

“I was there, and you were freaking out so hard, and I was like, I’m going to freak out too, because I guess we’re excited as f–k about this!” Jaden continued. “And I was just so stoked just to see everything that’s happened since then. Or even Bella [Hadid], in Westlake, when we would be at Chick-fil-A, we would just pull up at Chick-fil-A, and we’d be like, what the f–k! What the f–k are you doing here at Chick-fil-A just chilling? And we would all hang out. And then now, everything that’s happened for everybody since then is just like, yo. It’s so cool that we can all just sit around the table still and just reminisce on this type of stuff.”

“I was going to say, we are so blessed because not everyone gets to experience it like that,” Kendall added. “We all got to do this together and it’s so beautiful and we really can’t take it for granted. Because it’s very rare and we are all so lucky.”

