Kendall Jenner Won't Be Walking in Any New York Fashion Week 2018 Shows

Kendall Jenner rocks a chic outfit as she arrives at dinner on Thursday night (September 6) in New York City.

The 22-year-old model rocked a silk blazer-dress with a big pink belt and bold boots as she enjoyed a night out during New York Fashion Week.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner

It was recently reported by Vogue that Kendall has decided to skip the runway for NYFW this season.

Instead, Kendall will be making the rounds at several different parties and social events this week.

Kendall made her NYFW debut back in 2011 when she walked the runway for the Sherri Hill show.