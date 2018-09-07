Top Stories
Kendall Jenner Won't Be Walking in Any New York Fashion Week 2018 Shows

Kendall Jenner Won't Be Walking in Any New York Fashion Week 2018 Shows

Fri, 07 September 2018 at 10:20 am

Kendall Jenner Won't Be Walking in Any New York Fashion Week 2018 Shows

Kendall Jenner Won't Be Walking in Any New York Fashion Week 2018 Shows

Kendall Jenner rocks a chic outfit as she arrives at dinner on Thursday night (September 6) in New York City.

The 22-year-old model rocked a silk blazer-dress with a big pink belt and bold boots as she enjoyed a night out during New York Fashion Week.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner

It was recently reported by Vogue that Kendall has decided to skip the runway for NYFW this season.

Instead, Kendall will be making the rounds at several different parties and social events this week.

Kendall made her NYFW debut back in 2011 when she walked the runway for the Sherri Hill show.
Just Jared on Facebook
kendall jenner wont be walking in any nyfw shows 01
kendall jenner wont be walking in any nyfw shows 02
kendall jenner wont be walking in any nyfw shows 03
kendall jenner wont be walking in any nyfw shows 04
kendall jenner wont be walking in any nyfw shows 05
kendall jenner wont be walking in any nyfw shows 06
kendall jenner wont be walking in any nyfw shows 07
kendall jenner wont be walking in any nyfw shows 08

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: 2018 New York Fashion Week September, Kendall Jenner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sacha Baron Cohen is being sued for $95 million - find out why - TMZ
  • This former Disney Channel star is going to be a dad - Just Jared Jr
  • Michael Moore says this celeb is the reason Trump ran for President - TooFab
  • Hugh Jackman's new movie The Front Runner has a new release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The cast of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before wrote letters to themselves - Just Jared Jr
  • Hyejeong

    She doesn’t seem to get many jobs anymore… her model career didn’t last long.

  • Notification

    No one hired her, that’s why Kendull is not walking in any NYFW show.

  • Vanessa Graten

    Yeah like it was her choice! The fashion industry finally opened their eyes and realised that she’s nothing but a self entitled brat with the same sour look on her face, a terrible walk and a nasty attitude.
    Gigi and Bella may be nepotism models but at least they work hard, have tried to improve their modelling skills, don’t say stupid things and genuinely seem like nice people.
    Go back to Calabasas Kendull….you overstayed your welcome in the fashion industry and nobody cares anymore.

  • Whiteley

    She’s had lip injections and the black boots are really ugly.

  • mahbelle

    They also don’t demand fittings in their hotel rooms as Kendull has done. And now she’s messing with her face. Pretty soon she’ll have a big fat fake butt like all the other women in her pathetic family.