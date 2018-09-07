Top Stories
Chris Evans, Paul Rudd &amp; Scarlett Johansson Film 'Avengers 4' in Atlanta!

Chris Evans, Paul Rudd & Scarlett Johansson Film 'Avengers 4' in Atlanta!

Kendall Jenner Won't Be Walking in Any New York Fashion Week 2018 Shows

Kendall Jenner Won't Be Walking in Any New York Fashion Week 2018 Shows

Fri, 07 September 2018 at 3:55 pm

Kim Kardashian Might Be Getting Into Politics!

Kim Kardashian Might Be Getting Into Politics!
  • Is Kim Kardashian aiming for a role in politics? Cardi B thinks so, according to their recent conversation! – TMZ
  • Mackenzie Ziegler makes a big announcement! – Just Jared Jr
  • Peter Kavinsky and puppies! – Lainey Gossip
  • Is Lindsay Lohan opening Lindsayland? – DListed
  • Why is Aubrey O’Day fighting with Jersey Shore cast members? – TooFab
  • Cher is having a huge moment right now! – Towleroad
  • Selena Gomez is geeking out! – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Kim Kardashian, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sacha Baron Cohen is being sued for $95 million - find out why - TMZ
  • This former Disney Channel star is going to be a dad - Just Jared Jr
  • Michael Moore says this celeb is the reason Trump ran for President - TooFab
  • Hugh Jackman's new movie The Front Runner has a new release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The cast of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before wrote letters to themselves - Just Jared Jr