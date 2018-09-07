Kylie Jenner & Adidas Originals Launch Falcon Sneaker at '90s-Themed Pop-Up

Kylie Jenner and adidas Originals take over Sunset Boulevard for the launch of the new Falcon line!

The 21-year-old lip kit mogul and adidas brand ambassador stepped out for the event on Thursday night (September 6) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The pop-up launch took place at a gas station that was was repurposed to reflect elements of the ’90s that influenced the all-new women’s exclusive sneaker, which fuses retro design language with contemporary colorways.

Adorned with a neon meets candy motif, the fully immersive experience transported guests back two decades. The space revealed the Falcon housed in gas pumps and a convenience store that doubled as a retail shop with a renovated mechanics’ garage turned creators’ station.

The event also featured a limited-edition magazine with Kylie on the cover and female creators between the pages.

Following the opening night will be two days of public activations that include daily programming on both Friday and Saturday, as well as an official Falcon launch party on Saturday evening.

FYI: Kylie is wearing Versus Versace.

