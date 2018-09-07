Lea Seydoux & Matthias Schoenaerts Bring 'Kursk' to TIFF 2018

Lea Seydoux brought her upcoming film Kursk to the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival!

The 33-year-old actress hit the red carpet at the premiere on Thursday evening (September 6) at Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto, Canada.

She was joined by her co-star Matthias Schoenaerts as well as director Thomas Vinterberg.

The film tells the real life story of the 2000 K-141 Kursk submarine disaster and the governmental negligence that followed. It follows the sailors’ fight for survival and their families battle against political obstacles and impossible odds to save them.

Kursk is set to hit theaters on November 7th.