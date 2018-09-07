Top Stories
Mac Miller Dead - Rapper Dies at 26 Due to Apparent Overdose

Fri, 07 September 2018 at 4:41 pm

Mac Miller has sadly died at the age of 26.

The Swimming rapper was found dead on Friday (September 7) at his San Fernando Valley home according to law enforcement, TMZ reports.

Mac had trouble with substance abuse in the past, and crashed his G-Wagon back in May. He was also arrested for DUI and hit and run. His 2014 mixtape Faces also addressed the subject of drug use. He split with Ariana Grande earlier in the year.

Mac debuted with Blue Slide Park in 2011, which topped the Billboard 200. His collaboration with Ariana, “The Way,” was a Billboard 100 Top 10 hit in 2013.

Our thoughts are with Mac‘s loved ones at this difficult time.
Photos: Getty Images
