MNEK: 'Language' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

MNEK just released his debut album Language, which you can listen to right here!

The 23-year-old “Tongue” superstar, who has written and produced for Beyonce, Madonna and Diplo among many others, dropped the collection on Friday (September 7).

“This album for me is not just about making records. It’s not just about having hit singles. I think it’s really about rectifying that thing which, for me, I just never had someone to look up to,” MNEK says of the album, which also represents visibility for LGBTQ artists beyond just white pop stars.

“Luther Vandross. Amazing. So talented. But he never came out because of fear of religion and his mum. I saw that and I thought I don’t want to be like that. The black experience is a different one. I needed someone to hear my truth from.”

Listen to Language below! You can buy and stream the album here.