Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Talks About Her Sex Life with John Legend

Chrissy Teigen Talks About Her Sex Life with John Legend

Michael Moore Reveals the Reason He Believes Donald Trump Ran for President &amp; It Has to Do with Gwen Stefani

Michael Moore Reveals the Reason He Believes Donald Trump Ran for President & It Has to Do with Gwen Stefani

Fri, 07 September 2018 at 10:03 am

MNEK: 'Language' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

MNEK: 'Language' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

MNEK just released his debut album Language, which you can listen to right here!

The 23-year-old “Tongue” superstar, who has written and produced for Beyonce, Madonna and Diplo among many others, dropped the collection on Friday (September 7).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of MNEK

“This album for me is not just about making records. It’s not just about having hit singles. I think it’s really about rectifying that thing which, for me, I just never had someone to look up to,” MNEK says of the album, which also represents visibility for LGBTQ artists beyond just white pop stars.

Luther Vandross. Amazing. So talented. But he never came out because of fear of religion and his mum. I saw that and I thought I don’t want to be like that. The black experience is a different one. I needed someone to hear my truth from.”

Listen to Language below! You can buy and stream the album here.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Capitol Records / Charlotte Rutherford
Posted to: MNEK, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sacha Baron Cohen is being sued for $95 million - find out why - TMZ
  • This former Disney Channel star is going to be a dad - Just Jared Jr
  • Michael Moore says this celeb is the reason Trump ran for President - TooFab
  • Hugh Jackman's new movie The Front Runner has a new release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The cast of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before wrote letters to themselves - Just Jared Jr