Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Talks About Her Sex Life with John Legend

Chrissy Teigen Talks About Her Sex Life with John Legend

Michael Moore Reveals the Reason He Believes Donald Trump Ran for President &amp; It Has to Do with Gwen Stefani

Michael Moore Reveals the Reason He Believes Donald Trump Ran for President & It Has to Do with Gwen Stefani

Fri, 07 September 2018 at 9:56 am

Nicki Minaj Wants to Donate $25,000 to 'Cosby Show' Actor Geoffrey Owens After He Was Job Shamed

Nicki Minaj Wants to Donate $25,000 to 'Cosby Show' Actor Geoffrey Owens After He Was Job Shamed

Nicki Minaj wants to help out former The Cosby Show actor Geoffrey Owens.

After the 57-year-old actor was photographed working at his job at a Trader Joe’s in New Jersey, Geoffrey quickly became the brunt of job-shaming jokes, and now the 35-year-old rapper wants to help him out.

“This man is a whole f–king legend,” Nicki said in the latest episode of Queen Radio on Beats 1. “That man is now getting so many opportunities, I personally want to donate $25,000.”

Since the picture hit the Internet, Geoffrey has had tons of support from Hollywood. Tyler Perry even offered him a job.

“Some people are on the internet and seeking attention, and he’s just the antithesis of that,” Nicki continued. “So I felt like, ‘Oh my God, could you imagine?’ Tell him that I’m going to have my team contact him because I hope he doesn’t take it the wrong way…I just want to help him in any way I can.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Geoffrey Owens, Nicki Minaj

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sacha Baron Cohen is being sued for $95 million - find out why - TMZ
  • This former Disney Channel star is going to be a dad - Just Jared Jr
  • Michael Moore says this celeb is the reason Trump ran for President - TooFab
  • Hugh Jackman's new movie The Front Runner has a new release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The cast of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before wrote letters to themselves - Just Jared Jr