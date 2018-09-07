Nicki Minaj Wants to Donate $25,000 to 'Cosby Show' Actor Geoffrey Owens After He Was Job Shamed

Nicki Minaj wants to help out former The Cosby Show actor Geoffrey Owens.

After the 57-year-old actor was photographed working at his job at a Trader Joe’s in New Jersey, Geoffrey quickly became the brunt of job-shaming jokes, and now the 35-year-old rapper wants to help him out.

“This man is a whole f–king legend,” Nicki said in the latest episode of Queen Radio on Beats 1. “That man is now getting so many opportunities, I personally want to donate $25,000.”

Since the picture hit the Internet, Geoffrey has had tons of support from Hollywood. Tyler Perry even offered him a job.

“Some people are on the internet and seeking attention, and he’s just the antithesis of that,” Nicki continued. “So I felt like, ‘Oh my God, could you imagine?’ Tell him that I’m going to have my team contact him because I hope he doesn’t take it the wrong way…I just want to help him in any way I can.”