Oscar Isaac & Olivia Wilde Star in 'Life Itself' - Watch a Clip!

Oscar Isaac and Olivia Wilde co-star in Life Itself, and you can watch a clip from the film right here!

The Amazon Studios movie will hit theaters on September 21.

In the scene, Will (Isaac) commits to loving Abby (Wilde) in any way she is equipped to handle.

The movie also co-stars Mandy Patinkin, Olivia Cooke, Laia Costa, Annette Bening and Antonio Banderas.

In the movie, a young New York couple goes from college romance to marriage and the birth of their first child. The unexpected twists of their journey create reverberations that echo over continents and through lifetimes.

Watch below!
Photos: Amazon Studios
