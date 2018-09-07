Post Malone Gets Into a Car Wreck in West Hollywood

Post Malone is okay after being involved in a serious car wreck in West Hollywood.

The 23-year-old “Rockstar” rapper was reportedly involved in the crash around 2:40 a.m. on Friday morning (September 7) according to L.A. County sheriffs after Post‘s Rolls-Royce Wraith and a Kia collided near Santa Monica Blvd.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Post Malone



There were reportedly no injuries, and drugs and alcohol were not involved. There were also no tickets issued for any infractions.

Post was a passenger in his car while his assistant while driving.

“god must hate me lol,” he tweeted after the accident.

Post has been involved in some scary situations lately: he was on a flight that needed to make an emergency landing just a few weeks before. We’re glad he’s okay again!