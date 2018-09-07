Post Malone Gets Into a Car Wreck in West Hollywood

Top Stories
Post Malone is okay after being involved in a serious car wreck in West Hollywood.

The 23-year-old “Rockstar” rapper was reportedly involved in the crash around 2:40 a.m. on Friday morning (September 7) according to L.A. County sheriffs after Post‘s Rolls-Royce Wraith and a Kia collided near Santa Monica Blvd.

There were reportedly no injuries, and drugs and alcohol were not involved. There were also no tickets issued for any infractions.

Post was a passenger in his car while his assistant while driving.

“god must hate me lol,” he tweeted after the accident.

Post has been involved in some scary situations lately: he was on a flight that needed to make an emergency landing just a few weeks before. We’re glad he’s okay again!
Photos: Getty Images
