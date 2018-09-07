Priyanka Chopra & Kate Bosworth Look Chic at Kate Spade NYFW Show 2018!

Priyanka Chopra and Kate Bosworth are looking radiant!

The stars stepped out to attend the Kate Spade Spring 2019 New York Fashion Show during 2018 New York Fashion Week on Friday (September 7) at the New York Public Library in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kate Bosworth

Elizabeth Olsen, Gillian Jacobs, Nicola Glass, Julia Jones and Suki Waterhouse also attended the event.

“She left a little sparkle everywhere she went” read a note card left on each seat at the show. “In loving memory 1962-2018.”

The brand’s namesake, Kate Spade, sadly took her own life back in June.