Fri, 07 September 2018 at 4:21 pm

Rowan Blanchard & HAIM Support Planned Parenthood at J Brand's Fall 2018 Collection Launch

Rowan Blanchard & HAIM Support Planned Parenthood at J Brand's Fall 2018 Collection Launch

Rowan Blanchard and HAIM are showing their support for Planned Parenthood!

The 16-year-old Girl Meets World actress and the pop band – aka sisters Este, 32, Danielle, 29, and Alana Haim, 26 – rocked bold colors at J Brand‘s private concert held to celebrate the launch of their Fall 2018 collection at Zebulon this week in Los Angeles.

They were joined by AJ Michalka, Elsa Hosk, Ireland Baldwin, Luka Sabbat, Gillian Jacobs, Lottie Moss, Stephanie Shepherd, Langley Fox, and Hayley Law.

The event, which supported Planned Parenthood, featured performances from Charlotte Lawrence, Rainsford, and Twin Shadow.

35+ pictures inside of Rowan Blanchard, HAIM, and more at the event…

Photos: BFA, Zack Whitford, Owen Kolasinki
