Sarah Jessica Parker Arrives to Receive Talent Award at Deauville Film Festival 2018!

Fri, 07 September 2018 at 4:06 pm

Sarah Jessica Parker is being honored!

The Sex & The City actress arrived to receive the Deauville Talent Award at the 2018 Deauville American Film Festival on Friday (September 7) in Deauville, France.

Sarah posed at her dedicated beach closet as representation of her award at a photo call during the event.

One day before (September 6), brand ambassador Sarah stunned at the Intimissimi fashion show in Verona, Italy.

“If on the rare occasion you’re invited to leave home and go to Verona, you might just come across @chiaraferragni. And when you do, you kiss European style. #intimacy errr #intimissimi,” she wrote on Instagram.
Photos: Getty Images
Sarah Jessica Parker

