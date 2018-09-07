Stand Up To Cancer 2018 Telecast Live Show Stream - Watch!

Stand Up To Cancer is airing today (September 7) starting at 7 p.m. EST / 4 p.m. PST, and you watch watch the live stream right here!

It’s #Up2Us: Stand Up To Cancer | The Digital Live Show begins live from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. at 7 p.m. EST / 4 p.m. PST, followed by the 2018 Stand Up To Cancer Telecast.

The Digital Live Show will be co-hosted by Max Greenfield, Tyler Posey and Brenda Song and features stars like Uzo Aduba, Katie Couric, Maddie Ziegler and Olivia Holt.

In an effort to empower a new generation to Stand Up To Cancer, this first-of-its-kind show will stream on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube in a proactive initiative in the fight against cancer.

Watch below!