Fri, 07 September 2018 at 1:08 am

Suki Waterhouse & Jasmine Tookes Stop by the 'Shopbop' Diner During NYFW

Suki Waterhouse & Jasmine Tookes Stop by the 'Shopbop' Diner During NYFW

Suki Waterhouse and Jasmine Tookes kicked off New York Fashion Week alongside Shopbop!

The 26-year-old actress and 27-year-old model stopped by the Shopbop Diner on Thursday (September 6) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Suki Waterhouse

They were joined at the diner by Angela Sarafyan, Whitney Port, Hayley Kiyoko, Francia Raisa and Jamie Chung.

After the event, Jasmine took to her Instagram to share a street style shot of her Shopbop outfit.

“Headed to the @shopbop Pop-up Diner 🍒 #stylehigh,” Jasmine captioned the photo.

Check it out below…

FYI: Suki is wearing Alexander Wang pants. Jasmine is wearing a Tibi top and Alexander Wang pants. Hayley is wearing a Sea top and J Brand jeans. Angela is wearing a Magda dress. All outfits are available via Shopbop.

